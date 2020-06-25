New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778610/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global magnesium hydroxide market looks attractive with opportunities in industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $773 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and growing demand for magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.



Huber Engineered Materials, Israel Chemical Company, Nedmag B.

V., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Materials Industry, Martin Marietta Materials, Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd., Xinyang Minerals Group, and Niknam Chemicals Private Limited are among the major magnesium hydroxide manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global magnesium hydroxide market by application, purity, product form, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Environmental Protection

• Flame Retardant

• Pharmaceutical Ingredient

• Others



By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Industrial

• Municipal

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Purity Level [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• 90%-95%

• 96%-100%



By Product Form [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Slurry

• Powder and Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

In this market, magnesium hydroxide is used various application, such as environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical ingredient. On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that magnesium hydroxide for environmental protection will remain the largest application due to growth in wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization. The analyst predicts that magnesium hydroxide for flame retardant application will witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for halogen free flame retardant in polymer industry.



Within the magnesium hydroxide market, the industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing use magnesium hydroxide as an absorbent in flue gas desulphurization and acid neutralizer and pH adjustment for wastewater treatment applications.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical industries.



Features of the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market

• Market Size Estimates: Magnesium hydroxide market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kt) shipments.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Magnesium hydroxide market size by various segments, such as end use industry, application, purity level, product form, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Magnesium hydroxide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, application, purity level, product form, and regions for the magnesium hydroxide market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the magnesium hydroxide market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global magnesium hydroxide by magnesium hydroxide by end use industry (industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical, and others), application (environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredient, and others), purity level (90%-95% and 96%-100%), product form (slurry, powder, fine particles, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?



Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

