New York, NY, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY (June 25, 2020) – Bike New York is launching “Street Action Now!”, a new program designed to help New Yorkers identify and report roadway safety issues and develop location-based design solutions for Community Board and NYC Department of Transportation consideration. Bike New York is accepting applications now through July 17.

Street Action Now! was created to provide New Yorkers with an understanding of the mechanics of NYC government, as well as specific strategies for conducting street audits within their own neighborhoods. Through a series of online webinars, one-on-one discussions, and field activities, Bike New York will guide participants through the process of identifying, reporting, and transforming street conditions.

“The need for safer biking and walking infrastructure in New York City Streets is more important than ever in the wake of Covid-19,” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. “Street Action Now! is a way of empowering New Yorkers to be part of the solution by shaping the way cyclists and pedestrians move through their neighborhoods."

Streat Action Now! team members will identify specific intersections or corridors within their communities and receive training to conduct local street audits in each of these areas. These audits will evaluate a broad variety of conditions including pedestrian visibility, accessible curb ramps, crossing width, driver behavior, and general impressions of safety, among other metrics. Bike New York will work with each participant to document unsafe conditions and present design solutions to local Community Boards and the NYC Department of Transportation. This program is unique in that it will encourage diverse groups of New Yorkers to develop pragmatic, community-driven design solutions through hands-on mentorship from urban planning professionals.

This program is open to all New Yorkers with an interest in building safer, healthier, and more inclusive streets in their neighborhoods. Applications will be accepted online now through July 17. The program is set to begin in late July and run through September.



Registrants can submit an application at this link: bike.nyc/apply.

