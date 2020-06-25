New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boat and Yacht Transportation Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492142/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on boat and yacht transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for yachts and government initiatives for boating and yachting development. In addition, demand for recreational boating is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The boat and yacht transportation market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The boat and yacht transportation market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Boat

• Yacht



By Geography landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the blockchain technology in marine transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the boat and yacht transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, lift-on and lift-off vessels expected to gain more market traction, and the implementation of e-freight documentation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our boat and yacht transportation market cover the following areas:

• Boat and yacht transportation market sizing

• Boat and yacht transportation market forecast

• Boat and yacht transportation market industry analysis





