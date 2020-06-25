Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pekka Jalovaara
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYJ
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20200623141255_9
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000440219
Instrument name: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYj osakkeen merkintäoikeus
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 461,450 Unit price: .216 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 461,450 Volume weighted average price: .216 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17,000 Unit price: 4.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 17,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.2 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jarmo Halonen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYJ
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20200625170441_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14,719 Unit price: 4.2 EUR
(2): Volume: NaN Unit price: NaN EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 14,719 Volume weighted average price: 4.2 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oili Halonen
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jarmo Halonen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes OYJ
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20200625170844_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,751 Unit price: 4.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,751 Volume weighted average price: 4.2 EUR
BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC
For more information:
CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi
Phone: +358 40 7080307
E-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi
This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 25 June 2020 at 8:15 pm (UTC +3.00).
About BBS
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The company’s Certified Adviser is Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, p. +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
Oulu, FINLAND
