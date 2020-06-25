Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)
25 June 2020
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 25 June 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 137,063 Ordinary shares at a price of 67.0p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 121,040,851 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM