BLUFFDALE, Utah, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies Corporation , the leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 22 years, has promoted Sam Nord to vice president of global sales. In this role, Nord works with Listen Technologies’ partners to sell the company’s audio and content solutions to their customer bases. He also oversees Listen Technologies’ outside and inside sales teams.



“We’re happy to recognize Sam and promote him to vice president of global sales at Listen Technologies,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “Sam’s enthusiasm, leadership and advocacy for his team, the industry, and our partners and customers, are unparalleled. He and his team have been instrumental in helping Listen Technologies increase its product offerings and expand the application of our solutions.”

Nord has spent his entire career in the AV industry. He joined Listen Technologies in 2013, after having been a customer for many years in previous roles as a dealer and integrator. Most recently, he was director of global sales at Listen Technologies. Under his leadership, the sales team achieved record year-over-year growth.

Nord’s experience as an integrator has helped him anticipate what customers want, as well as the solutions that will meet their needs.

“It’s a great feeling whenever we talk to customers about Listen Technologies’ solutions and they realize how they can use those solutions to provide better experiences for their own customers, or we uncover ideas to develop a new product feature or solution,” said Nord. “I’m challenged and excited every day to work with an amazing team at Listen Technologies and in an industry that continues to evolve and enable global connection and collaboration.”

