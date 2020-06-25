WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), was recently named a 2020 Culture Transformation Award winner by Gallup .



WSFS received the Gallup Culture Transformation Award at the annual Gallup At Work Summit held in June. WSFS was selected as one of only two companies nationwide to receive this award in its inaugural year.

Jim Harter, Gallup’s Chief Scientist shared, “We are honored to present WSFS Bank with Gallup’s 2020 Culture Transformation Award. This new, difficult to achieve award celebrates organizations based on ten criteria of successful culture transformation. WSFS has changed the norm for the way they work--creating a shared and sustainable vision for success with measurable results of people and business impact. WSFS’ ability to consistently enhance and evolve their winning culture puts them among the very best companies that Gallup has ever studied.”

In 2019, WSFS acquired Beneficial Bank, which nearly doubled its asset size, significantly expanded its market area and grew its workforce by more than 50 percent. Culture is critically important to WSFS and underpins its strategy: Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve.

“Integrating two organizations with deep roots and distinct cultures was an opportunity for us to enrich our culture and emerge effectively as one organization. Our annual engagement survey, taken just weeks after conversion, placed us in the top quintile of Gallup’s global database, validating our momentum and positioning us for future success,” said Peggy Eddens, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer.

“This award is truly a testament to our more than 1,800 engaged Associates; together they bring our culture to life every day and make a meaningful difference for all those we serve,” said Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO.

WSFS Bank is the largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region, one of the most demographically rich and vibrant economies in the United States.

