TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians who have been dreaming about a tropical getaway with white-sand beaches and sunny skies can get the deal they’ve been waiting for on a fall or winter vacation with Sunwing’s See You at RIU Sale. For a limited time, the tour operator is offering deals with savings of up to 35% on vacation packages to RIU Hotels & Resorts and RIU Palace Resorts for departures in November and December 2020. Sun-seekers can enjoy more freedom and flexibility than ever before including the ability to change or cancel their plans with ease, flexible payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple.



Vacationers who book with Sunwing can enjoy peace of mind with the Safe with Sunwing commitment which ensures the health and safety of customers throughout their entire vacation journey, from the moment they check-in at the airport to their airport transfers, throughout their resort stay and their journey home. RIU Hotels & Resorts has also implemented new measures at all their properties including temperature checks for guests at check-in, reduced resort capacity to abide by social distancing guidelines and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Families won’t have to worry about keeping the kids entertained at Riu Dunamar in Playa Mujeres . This top-rated family resort offers plenty of opportunities for fun in the sun, from unlimited access to the on-site ‘Splash Water World’ water park to an all-day entertainment program.

Canadians who are tired of being cooped up at home can trade in their living room for an oceanview pool at Riu Bambu . Nestled on the pristine shores of Arena Gorda Beach in Punta Cana , guests can grab a drink from the swim-up bar before soaking up the sun on a poolside lounger.

Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica is another popular choice for sun-seekers in need of a well-deserved getaway. Vacationers can spend their days at the water park before indulging in a range of cuisine options at on-site restaurants, including the new beachside Jerk Chicken Station.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

