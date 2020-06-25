EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 17,640,181 units were voted by proxy, representing 60.42% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:



Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Carolyn Graham 97.62 % 2.38 % Richard Kirby 97.64 % 2.36 % Andrew Melton 97.66 % 2.34 % Larry Pollock 97.64 % 2.36 % Ralph Young 97.66 % 2.34 %

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca .

Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications Tel: 780-945-4707