Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced that G2 has named Mavenlink a Leader in five Summer 2020 Grids, including the Professional Services Automation (PSA), Project Management, Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), Resource Management, and Work Management grids.



“Being recognized as a Leader on five G2 grids is validation of Mavenlink’s status as the Operational System of Record for the Services Industry,” said Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder, Mavenlink. “The entire Mavenlink team is honored to see our client reviews continue to rank Mavenlink as a leading solution across multiple categories. We value the relationships we build with clients and pride ourselves on delivering innovative technology and exceptional client experiences across the services industry.”

G2 grid placements showcase how Mavenlink is unique in its ability to unify all essential functions of services organizations. In addition to its position as Leader, Mavenlink is also:

The only Resource Management tool to appear in the Project and Portfolio Management grid.

The only PSA platform in the Work Management grid, highlighting Mavenlink’s ease of use and collaboration features.

The only PSA solution present in both the Project and Portfolio Management and Work Management grids.

The only leader in the Momentum grid for Resource Management, Project Management, and PSA.

Mavenlink also earned multiple badges from G2. G2 scores products in a number of categories, leveraging reviews on the G2 site, as well as aggregated information from social media and other online sources. For its high scores in specific categories, Mavenlink received the following badges:

Easiest Admin badge via the Enterprise Usability Index for PSA.

Easiest Setup badge via the Enterprise Implementation Index for PSA.

Highest User Adoption badge via the Overall Implementation Index for Work Management.

This is the seventh consecutive quarter that Mavenlink was named a Leader on both the PSA and Project Management Grids.

G2 illuminates the customer voice. Its review platform “leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. [its] model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made.”

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2’s Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.



