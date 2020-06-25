NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of shareholders of the United States Oil Fund, LP ("USO" or the "Fund") (NYSE: USO). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased USO securities between March 19, 2020 and April 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

USO is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") supposedly designed to track the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants stated that USO would achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its portfolio assets in the near month WTI futures contract. Due to extraordinary market conditions in early 2020, USO's purported investment objective and strategy became unfeasible. According to the complaint, rather than disclose the known impacts and risks to the fund, USO held an offering of billions of dollars of USO shares in March 2020.

Ultimately, the fund suffered billions of dollars in losses and was forced to abandon its investment strategy. It was not until late April and May 2020 that defendants acknowledged the extreme threats and adverse impacts that the fund had been experiencing at the time of the March offering, but which they failed to disclose to investors.

