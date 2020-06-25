TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SRHI, SRHI.WT) – SRHI Inc. (the “Company” or “SRHI”) today announces the increase of the size of its board of directors from five to six members and the appointment of Michael Staresinic to the board of directors, effective immediately.



Michael Staresinic also serves as SRHI’s President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Staresinic has 20 years of experience in financial services and mining and previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2013. Prior to, Mr. Staresinic was the Vice President of Finance at Sprott Inc., where he was also a key member of the mergers and acquisitions team. Over the course of his career, Mr. Staresinic has gained experience in mining, private equity, private debt, real estate asset management, hedge funds, mutual funds and managed futures. Mr. Staresinic is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, CFA® charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics in Chartered Accountancy from the University of Waterloo and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed company currently focused on expanding the Minera Tres Valles copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its investment portfolio. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed by a team of resource professionals and its businesses and portfolio investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements.

Although SRHI believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including those risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Management" in SRHI’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019; and those risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" or incorporated by reference into SRHI’s Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2020.

The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and SRHI does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

