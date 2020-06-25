LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) has been named as the #1 bank in Georgia by Forbes in their “ Best-in-State ” annual ratings for each state. This marks the second consecutive year Bank OZK has been named the best bank in Georgia by Forbes.



Forbes partnered with independent market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 customers in the U.S. about their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as detailed questions pertaining to trust, branch services, digital services, financial advice, and terms and conditions.

“To be recognized as the top bank in Georgia reflects our employees’ desire to help all of our clients achieve their financial goals. Our efforts to understand our clients’ needs and helping them develop a roadmap for success is making a difference for our personal and business banking customers,” stated David Edwards, Regional Director of Community Banking for Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. “We’re pleased to be included in this prestigious list, but even more pleased to know that our clients are delighted with our team, and know they can trust us to deliver the services and solutions to help them achieve their dreams.” Bank OZK has 70 offices in Georgia.

Bank OZK was named to Forbes’ 2020 America’s Best Bank roster and to Forbes’ 2020 World’s Best Banks, and was named Best Bank in the South for 2019 – 2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 U.S. publicly traded banks based on asset size and Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio as of March 31, 2020, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in ten states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $24.57 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com . To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.