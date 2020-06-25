PLANO, Texas, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, announced the opening of The Galway Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Centre in Ireland. The new facility will further enhance Integer’s capability to provide high-quality medical devices and technologies that help sustain and save the lives of patients worldwide.

The Galway R&D Innovation Centre will enable Integer to provide a collaborative environment where both Integer and our customers’ teams can work together to ideate and develop new and innovative devices.

“Integer continues to make key investments to help support our customers’ innovation and growth,” said Payman Khales, president of Integer’s cardio and vascular business. “The Galway R&D Innovation Centre will allow us to enhance our current capabilities, while accelerating the development of a broad range of cardio and vascular products.”

Located in Claregalway, six kilometers from Integer’s main Galway, Ireland, facility, the new, fully dedicated 8,500 square foot facility will support Integer’s customers across the globe, including the significant medical device cluster in Ireland. The facility features a versatile workspace for the R&D team to collaborate with customers on innovative technical solutions that meet their evolving needs. There is also a significant increase in development lab space, providing the team room to grow and add capabilities, including space for a cleanroom pilot line. In addition, the opening of this new dedicated facility, frees up space allowing the Galway manufacturing site to expand, increase capacity and add new equipment as required to meet customers’ needs.

Integer’s Galway R&D team brings significant medical device experience across various disciplines and works with some of the leading medical device companies in the industry.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company’s brands include Greatbatch® Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .