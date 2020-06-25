PERRYSBURG, Ohio, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2020 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the second quarter 2020 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors , when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations?c=88324&p=irol-calendar



The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until Aug. 2021.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on Aug. 5. Ask for the O-I Glass conference call.





About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. Working hand and hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 27,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.





For more information, contact: Sasha Sekpeh O-I Investor Relations (567) 336-5128 alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com