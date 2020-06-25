Increases 2020 Guidance for Revenue and Earnings Per Share

BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $100.4 million remained flat year-over-year on an actual currency basis, and increased 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
  • Non-GAAP revenue of $102.5 million decreased 1% on an actual currency basis and increased 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.37 compared to $0.18 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 106%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.63 compared to $0.65 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 3%.

“Q2 was a very strong quarter for us,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “We had solid performances across our segments and products, and our business has proven to be extremely durable, despite the ongoing economic disruption caused by COVID-19. Our confidence in our ability to execute is reflected in our increased full year guidance for revenue and EPS.”

Additional financial highlights included:

 Three Months Ended
 GAAP Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)May 31,
2020		 May 31,
2019		 %
Change		 May 31,
2020		 May 31,
2019		 %
Change
Revenue$100,383  $99,995  % $102,505  $103,475  (1)%
Income from operations$25,309  $14,741  72% $39,590  $38,888  2%
Operating margin25% 15% 67% 39% 38% 3%
Net income$16,968  $8,181  107% $28,656  $29,417  (3)%
Diluted earnings per share$0.37  $0.18  106% $0.63  $0.65  (3)%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)$37,957  $40,674  (7)% $38,399  $40,438  (5)%

Other fiscal second quarter 2020 metrics and recent results included:

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $203.6 million at the end of the quarter;
  • DSO was 47 days compared to 42 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2019 and 49 days in the fiscal first quarter of 2020; and
  • On June 23, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock that will be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “We are confident in the stability of our business model and our ability to deliver solid results even in this uncertain environment, and will utilize our strong balance sheet to execute aggressively on our strategy to drive long-term value through accretive M&A.”

2020 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following updated guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020 and the fiscal third quarter ending August 31, 2020:

 Prior FY 2020 Guidance
(March 26, 2020)		 Updated FY 2020 Guidance
(June 25, 2020)
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)FY 2020
GAAP		 FY 2020
Non-GAAP		 FY 2020
GAAP		 FY 2020
Non-GAAP
Revenue$420 - $430 $428 - $438 $425 - $435 $433 - $443
Diluted earnings per share$1.73 - $1.80 $2.73 - $2.80 $1.81 - $1.85 $2.82 - $2.86
Operating margin27% 39% 27% 40%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)		$128 - $138 $125 - $135 $129 - $139 $125 - $135
Effective tax rate22% 21% 22% 21%


 Q3 2020 Guidance
(In millions, except per share amounts)Q3 2020
GAAP		 Q3 2020
Non-GAAP
Revenue$103 - $108 $104 - $109
Diluted earnings per share$0.47 - $0.49 $0.69 - $0.71

The expected economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our current 2020 business outlook is a reduction of approximately $10 to $13 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.06 to $0.08 on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates is approximately $2.2 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.02 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q3 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and earnings per share is not meaningful. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

Progress will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website, located at www.progress.com.  Additionally, you can listen to the call by telephone by dialing 1-800-458-4121, pass code 5687996. The conference call will include comments followed by questions and answers. An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress website within the investor relations section after the live conference call.

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company's GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company's non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services or other offerings are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if such offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, including our recent acquisition of Ipswitch, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (9) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the impact it could have on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Brian Flanagan Erica McShane
Progress Software Progress Software
+1 781 280 4817 +1 888 365 2779 (x3135)
Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com


    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)		   
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)May 31,
2020		 May 31,
2019		 % Change May 31,
2020		 May 31,
2019		 %
Change
Revenue:           
Software licenses$19,663  $29,728  (34)% $50,292  $52,530  (4)%
Maintenance and services80,720  70,267  15% 159,774  137,014  17%
Total revenue100,383  99,995  % 210,066  189,544  11%
Costs of revenue:           
Cost of software licenses810  925  (12)% 2,199  2,092  5%
Cost of maintenance and services11,785  10,580  11% 23,636  20,019  18%
Amortization of acquired intangibles1,664  6,106  (73)% 3,310  11,539  (71)%
Total costs of revenue14,259  17,611  (19)% 29,145  33,650  (13)%
Gross profit86,124  82,384  5% 180,921  155,894  16%
Operating expenses:           
Sales and marketing21,716  24,832  (13)% 45,914  47,155  (3)%
Product development21,787  21,688  % 43,441  41,578  4%
General and administrative12,440  12,654  (2)% 25,188  24,939  1%
Amortization of acquired intangibles4,177  4,585  (9)% 8,308  7,773  7%
Restructuring expenses695  2,777  (75)% 1,735  3,192  (46)%
Acquisition-related expenses  1,107  *  314  1,107  (72)%
Total operating expenses60,815  67,643  (10)% 124,900  125,744  (1)%
Income from operations25,309  14,741  72% 56,021  30,150  86%
Other expense, net(2,847) (2,317) (23)% (6,244) (4,320) (45)%
Income before income taxes22,462  12,424  81% 49,777  25,830  93%
Provision for income taxes5,494  4,243  29% 11,693  8,247  42%
Net income$16,968  $8,181  107% $38,084  $17,583  117%
            
Earnings per share:           
Basic$0.38  $0.18  111% $0.85  $0.39  118%
Diluted$0.37  $0.18  106% $0.84  $0.39  115%
Weighted average shares outstanding:           
Basic44,889  44,611  1% 44,893  44,784  %
Diluted45,267  45,287  % 45,391  45,287  %
            
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.165  $0.155  6% $0.330  $0.310  6%
*Not meaningful


Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:      
            
Cost of revenue$338  $250  35% $657  $494  33%
Sales and marketing1,110  1,190  (7)% 2,160  2,238  (3)%
Product development1,899  1,936  (2)% 3,825  3,864  (1)%
General and administrative2,276  2,740  (17)% 5,032  5,326  (6)%
Total$5,623  $6,116  (8)% $11,674  $11,922  (2)%


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)		   
    
(In thousands)May 31,
2020		 November 30,
 2019
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments$203,645  $173,685 
Accounts receivable, net54,527  72,820 
Unbilled receivables and contract assets12,540  10,880 
Other current assets20,686  27,280 
Total current assets291,398  284,665 
Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets10,194  12,492 
Property and equipment, net27,693  29,765 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net519,643  532,216 
Right-of-use lease assets24,681   
Other assets21,993  22,133 
Total assets$895,602  $881,271 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$50,525  $72,674 
Current portion of long-term debt, net14,480  10,717 
Short-term lease liability6,618   
Short-term deferred revenue153,549  157,494 
Total current liabilities225,172  240,885 
Long-term debt, net276,762  284,002 
Long-term lease liability19,896   
Long-term deferred revenue19,741  19,752 
Other long-term liabilities14,070  6,350 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock and additional paid-in capital304,282  295,953 
Retained earnings35,679  34,329 
Total shareholders’ equity339,961  330,282 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$895,602  $881,271 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)		   
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(In thousands)May 31,
2020		 May 31,
2019		 May 31,
2020		 May 31,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$16,968  $8,181  $38,084  $17,583 
Depreciation and amortization7,572  12,852  15,241  23,338 
Stock-based compensation5,623  6,116  11,674  11,922 
Other non-cash adjustments2,309  (3,611) 7,656  (6,438)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities5,485  17,136  (1,682) 18,713 
Net cash flows from operating activities37,957  40,674  70,973  65,118 
Capital expenditures(609) (834) (1,757) (1,080)
Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases3,063  2,409  (12,692) (20,697)
Dividend payments to shareholders(7,438) (6,894) (14,906) (13,886)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (225,298)   (225,298)
Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs  183,374    183,374 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net  6,146    6,146 
Payments of principal on long-term debt(1,880)   (3,762) (1,547)
Other(4,503) (4,482) (7,896) (3,090)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments26,590  (4,905) 29,960  (10,960)
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period177,055  133,458  173,685  139,513 
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period$203,645  $128,553  $203,645  $128,553 


    
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - SECOND QUARTER
(Unaudited)		  
    
 Three Months Ended % Change
(In thousands, except per share data)May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 Non-GAAP
Adjusted revenue:         
GAAP revenue$100,383    $99,995     
Acquisition-related revenue(1)2,122    3,480     
Non-GAAP revenue$102,505  100% $103,475  100% (1)%
          
Adjusted income from operations:         
GAAP income from operations$25,309  25% $14,741  15%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles5,841  6% 10,691  10%  
Restructuring expenses and other695  1% 2,753  3%  
Stock-based compensation5,623  5% 6,116  6%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses2,122  2% 4,587  4%  
Non-GAAP income from operations$39,590  39% $38,888  38% 2%
          
Adjusted net income:         
GAAP net income$16,968  17% $8,181  8%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles5,841  6% 10,691  10%  
Restructuring expenses and other695  1% 2,753  2%  
Stock-based compensation5,623  5% 6,116  6%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses2,122  2% 4,587  5%  
Provision for income taxes(2,593) (3)% (2,911) (3)%  
Non-GAAP net income$28,656  28% $29,417  28% (3)%
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:         
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.37    $0.18     
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.13    0.24     
Restructuring expenses and other0.02    0.06     
Stock-based compensation0.12    0.13     
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses0.05    0.10     
Provision for income taxes(0.06)   (0.06)    
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.63    $0.65    (3)%
          
Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted45,267    45,287    %
          
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.


   
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE
(Unaudited)		  
    
 Six Months Ended % Change
(In thousands, except per share data)May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 Non-GAAP
Adjusted revenue:         
GAAP revenue$210,066    $189,544     
Acquisition-related revenue(1)6,201    3,480     
Non-GAAP revenue$216,267  100% $193,024  100% 12%
          
Adjusted income from operations:         
GAAP income from operations$56,021  27% $30,150  16%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles11,618  5% 19,312  10%  
Restructuring expenses and other1,735  % 3,168  2%  
Stock-based compensation11,674  5% 11,922  6%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses6,515  3% 4,587  2%  
Non-GAAP income from operations$87,563  40% $69,139  36% 27%
          
Adjusted net income:         
GAAP net income$38,084  18% $17,583  9%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles11,618  6% 19,312  10%  
Restructuring expenses and other1,735  1% 3,168  2%  
Stock-based compensation11,674  5% 11,922  6%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses6,515  2% 4,587  2%  
Provision for income taxes(6,267) (3)% (4,395) (2)%  
Non-GAAP net income$63,359  29% $52,177  27% 21%
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:         
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.84    $0.39     
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.26    0.43     
Restructuring expenses and other0.04    0.07     
Stock-based compensation0.26    0.26     
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses0.14    0.10     
Provision for income taxes(0.14)   (0.10)    
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.40    $1.15    22%
          
Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted45,391    45,287    %
          
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.


 
OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
 
Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow     
      
(In thousands)Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % Change
Cash flows from operations$37,957  $40,674  (7)%
Purchases of property and equipment(609) (834) (27)%
Free cash flow37,348  39,840  (6)%
Add back: restructuring payments1,051  598  76%
Adjusted free cash flow$38,399  $40,438  (5)%


Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow     
      
(In thousands)YTD 2020 YTD Q2 2019 % Change
Cash flows from operations$70,973  $65,118  9%
Purchases of property and equipment(1,757) (1,080) 63%
Free cash flow69,216  64,038  8%
Add back: restructuring payments2,480  757  228%
Adjusted free cash flow$71,696  $64,795  11%


 
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
 
Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Revenue Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending
 November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020
(In millions)  Low % Change High % Change
GAAP revenue$413.3  $424.7  3% $434.7  5%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)18.7  8.3  (56)% 8.3  (56)%
Non-GAAP revenue$432.0  $433.0  % $443.0  3%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.


Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020
(In millions)Low High
GAAP income from operations$116.6  $118.8 
GAAP operating margins27% 27%
Acquisition-related revenue8.3  8.3 
Acquisition-related expense0.3  0.3 
Restructuring expense1.7  1.7 
Stock-based compensation22.9  22.9 
Amortization of acquired intangibles23.2  23.2 
Total adjustments56.4  56.4 
Non-GAAP income from operations$173.0  $175.2 
Non-GAAP operating margin40% 40%


Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020
(In millions, except per share data)Low High
GAAP net income$82.1  $83.9 
Adjustments (from previous table)56.4  56.4 
Income tax adjustment(2)(10.8) (10.8)
Non-GAAP net income$127.7  $129.5 
    
GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.81  $1.85 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$2.82  $2.86 
    
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding45.3  45.3 
    
(2)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and High, calculated as follows:
Non-GAAP income from operations$173.0  $175.2 
Other (expense) income(11.3) (11.3)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes161.7  163.9 
Non-GAAP net income127.7  129.5 
Tax provision$34.0  $34.4 
Non-GAAP tax rate21% 21%


 
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
 
Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020
(In millions)Low High
Cash flows from operations (GAAP)$129  $139 
Purchases of property and equipment(7) (7)
Add back: restructuring payments3  3 
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)$125  $135 


 
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q3 2020 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
 
Q3 2020 Revenue Guidance
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ending
 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2020
(In millions)  Low % Change High % Change
GAAP revenue$106.7  $102.8  (4)% $107.8  1%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)8.8  1.2  (86)% 1.2  (86)%
Non-GAAP revenue$115.5  $104.0  (10)% $109.0  (6)%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.


Q3 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance
 Three Months Ending August 31, 2020
 Low High
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.47  $0.49 
Acquisition-related revenue0.03  0.03 
Stock-based compensation0.12  0.12 
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.13  0.13 
Total adjustments0.28  0.28 
Income tax adjustment(0.06) (0.06)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.69  $0.71 

 