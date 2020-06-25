EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 28,608,127 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 86.23% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
|Nominee
|% Votes For
|% Votes Withheld
|Gordon Clanachan
|96.96%
|3.04%
|Ross Grieve
|96.96%
|3.04%
|Andrew Melton
|95.75%
|4.25%
|Kathleen Melton
|95.75%
|4.25%
|Timothy Melton
|96.01%
|3.99%
|Catherine Roozen
|96.97%
|3.03%
|Allan Scott
|98.88%
|1.12%
|Ralph Young
|96.97%
|3.03%
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.
Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707
Melcor Developments Ltd.
Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA
