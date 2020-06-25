EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 28,608,127 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 86.23% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:



Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Gordon Clanachan 96.96% 3.04% Ross Grieve 96.96% 3.04% Andrew Melton 95.75% 4.25% Kathleen Melton 95.75% 4.25% Timothy Melton 96.01% 3.99% Catherine Roozen 96.97% 3.03% Allan Scott 98.88% 1.12% Ralph Young 96.97% 3.03%

About Melcor Developments Ltd.



Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707