Washington, D.C., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JACK AND JILL FOUNDATION ELECTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS



WASHINGTON, D.C., June 25, 2020: Jack and Jill of America Foundation elected new Board Leadership at its 53rd Annual Meeting on June 20, 2020. These Trustees will continue supporting the Foundation’s vital work with resources and expertise. The Foundation Board works in partnership with the Executive Director in advancing the organization while it serves as the fiduciary responsible agents.

“Jack and Jill Foundation works to build strong families, improve health/wellness and advance educational opportunities in underserved communities. Our newly elected Foundation Officers and Board Members will continue to steer the organization to a sustainable future and advocate to our vision - transforming African American communities, one child at a time,” said Pier AH Blake, executive director of the Foundation.

Elected officers are:

President – Dr. Icilma “Icy” Fergus Rowe is a New York based Cardiologist and member of JJ Rockland Orange Chapter. She is a nationally renowned advocate for Health Equity. She has served on numerous boards throughout her career including the Association of Black Cardiologists (Past President) and the American Heart Association (Immediate Past President, Westchester Board). On these boards she has contributed to significant fundraising efforts and philanthropy. She is Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Cardiovascular Disparities at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City and the founder and director of the Healthy Hearts Series, program which since 2011 has impacted and improved the lives of many communities at highest risk for chronic health conditions including Heart Disease.

Vice President – Anthony Trotman from Charlotte North Carolina. Anthony presently serves as the Assistant County Manager and Health & Human Services Agency Director for Mecklenburg County Government. He provides executive leadership for all county health and human services functions, including Public Health, Social Services, Community Support Services, Community Resources, and Child Support Enforcement. Anthony is responsible for a $300 million annual budget that includes oversight of 2,700 employees. Previously, he served as the Director of the Department of Job and Family Services for Franklin County, Ohio and Chief of Staff at the State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services with a $19 billion annual budget.



Treasurer – Hope Knight from New York. Ms. Knight is President & CEO of Greater Jamaica Development Corporation (GJDC), a community-building organization that plans, promotes, coordinates and advances responsible real estate development to revitalize Jamaica, Queens, and strengthen the region. Previously, she was COO of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, a Vice President at Morgan Stanley in the Institutional Equities Division and a Vice President of Strategic Planning and E-Commerce at Morgan Stanley, Japan.



Secretary – Carla Kirkland from Jackson, MS. Ms. Kirkland is the founder and CEO of The Kirkland Group, which provides professional development, technical assistance, and standardized test preparation to school districts. A life-long educator, Mrs. Kirkland is a co-author of several education books and facilitates mathematics workshops around the country.



New Community Trustee- Bridgette B. Coleman from Baton Rouge, LA. Ms. Coleman is the CEO/President of Coleman Consulting Group, LLC where she oversees federal grants and contracts with FEMA in response to national disasters and recovery. A graduate of Southern University, Ms. Coleman has served in leadership positions on several national and local boards. “It is an honor to serve on the Foundation Board” said Bridgette P. Coleman.



The Board recognized the service of two long-serving members whose time with the board has ended.



Charles W. Noble, III most recently served as Board President and elected as an Emeritus member. He served 6 years on the Foundation Board, and his family made a Legacy Gift of $10,000 to start the JJ College GAP Fund, which provides scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Christine M. Govan most recently served as the Immediate Past Treasurer with 12 years of service on the Foundation Board as a Community Leader and a Legacy Donor. She issued a challenge to the Board to match up to $10,000 to benefit the JJ College GAP Fund each year. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Metropolitan Chapter also honored Ms. Govan’s service. Ms. Govan funds a Boost Scholarship benefiting college students to honor her mother Gwendolyn Govan. “My mother was an educator with the Head Start program in the Bronx, so I want to make a difference in the life of a college student, while leaving a legacy in her name,” Ms. Govan said.

About Us: The Jack and Jill of America Foundation was cultivated out of the segregation of the Civil Rights Movement after being refused a seat at the table. And, today, we support more than 40,000 voices across 200 communities of Black families by investing in Transforming African American Communities, One Child at A Time. The Foundation galvanizes around our focused goals to advance educational opportunities, improve health and wellness resources, and build strong families to persevere our fight for justice and equality.

Join us on this journey. For over five decades, Jack and Jill Foundation has amplified the voices of those

least considered and last heard, and we encourage all allies to stand with us as we aspire to effectuate sustainable change across our nation.

Text “CloseTheGap” to 44321 to support the College GAP Fund to educate students from HBCUs, or make a general contribution to https://jackandjillfoundation.org/donate-now to support our programs in Education (College Prep, STEM and Reading Corners), Health/Wellness (health fairs, mental health resources) and building strong families with Our Village grants.

