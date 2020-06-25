At General Motors’ 28th annual supplier awards held on June 24, Magna received six awards, the most ever for a supplier in a single year according to the automaker: Supplier of the Year Awards for its mirrors, truck frames, driveline systems, fascias and seat modules, as well as an Innovation Award for its FREEFORM seat trim technology.

GM awards top suppliers globally that have exceeded expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations

Magna received awards for its mirrors, truck frames, driveline systems, fascias and seat systems

Additional Innovation Award received for FREEFORM™ seat trim technology

AURORA, Ontario, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At General Motors’ 28th annual supplier awards held on June 24, Magna received six awards, the most ever for a supplier in a single year according to the automaker: Supplier of the Year Awards for its mirrors, truck frames, driveline systems, fascias and seat modules, as well as an Innovation Award for its FREEFORM seat trim technology.

The Supplier of the Year award recognizes GM’s best suppliers that consistently exceed expectations, create outstanding value or introduce innovations to the company.

“On behalf of everyone at Magna, we are extremely proud to be recognized in such a big way by General Motors,” said Magna CEO Don Walker. “We celebrate these accolades because they recognize our unique ability to provide solutions to many challenges faced by our customers.”

GM’s Innovation Award recognizes top suppliers that introduced innovations to deliver cutting-edge technologies and substantially enhance vehicle capabilities and/or customer experience.

Magna’s FREEFORM is a seat trim technology introduced in 2019 that provides a sculpted, seamless styling surface and can achieve endless design possibilities. It’s ideal for conveying an automaker’s distinct brand values and offers improved comfort with contours that hug the human shape. FREEFORM is due to launch later this year on a GM product.

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

ABOUT MAGNA

We are a mobility technology company. We have over 159,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 347 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com .

