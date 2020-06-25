METTAWA, Ill., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of Brunswick’s senior executives, Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Chief Human Resources Officer & President of Business Acceleration and Michelle Dauchy, Mercury Marine Chief Marketing Officer, have been selected by Boating Industry Magazine to its list of “Women Making Waves”. This annual designation is given to women in the marine industry who have made and continue to make contributions to their company while promoting diversity in the industry. Brunswick Corporation continues to be recognized for its leadership in promoting diversity in the workplace.

“I’m grateful and honored to be included in Boating Industry Magazine’s Women Making Waves list,” said Preisser. “Our industry needs women who are willing to lead. I would like to encourage women to step toward new opportunities and contribute their voice to define the future of our industry. We are committed at Brunswick to positively impact diversity and inclusion within our company and the industry. I’m excited to continue on this mission.”

“It’s a great privilege to be named to the Women Making Waves list and I’m thankful to Boating Industry Magazine for selecting two women from Brunswick,” said Dauchy. “Prior to joining the company, I had heard that leaders in the industry were predominantly men, but I was pleased and impressed to feel welcomed and respected from my first days at Mercury. We have done a great deal of work inside the company, creating a Women’s Leadership Coalition and creating opportunities for women to be successful at Brunswick.”

“Brunswick and its brands continue to be leaders in supporting diversity across the recreational boating industry and continues to highlight a variety of strong women in senior management roles company wide,” said Adam Quandt, Boating Industry Magazine Managing Editor.

Brunswick continues to be recognized for its commitment to diversity throughout the company. In January, Brunswick Corporation was named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity. In addition, a Brunswick employee has been given a STEP Ahead Award for the past four consecutive years – an award honoring women in manufacturing and in late 2019, the Company was named a 2019 Corporate Champion by the Women’s Forum of New York for accelerating gender parity in the boardroom with 30 percent or more board seats held by women.

The digital issue of the June/July Boating Industry Magazine can be seen here: https://read.epgmediallc.com/t/189231-boating-industry

