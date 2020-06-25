CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: PCD.UN) wishes to remind investors that the monthly cash distribution for June will be paid on June 29, 2020, prior to the upcoming merger of the Fund into INDEXPLUS Income Fund (“Indexplus”) on or about July 8, 2020 (the “Merger”).



After the Merger, monthly distributions will be paid by Indexplus, a mutual fund that is expected to provide unitholders with increased liquidity and a reduced management fee.

In addition, it is announcing a special distribution will be made to holders of record as at the close of business on June 30, 2020. Subject to a final review of the Fund’s taxable income prior to the Merger, it is expected that the special distribution will be approximately $0.30 per unit, which will be automatically reinvested in additional units to be determined based on the net asset value per unit as of June 30, 2020. Immediately following the issuance, the units of the Fund will be automatically consolidated such that the number of units will remain unchanged from the number outstanding immediately prior to the special distribution.

The Fund’s units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PCD.UN.

