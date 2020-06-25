New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Monitoring Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916538/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on network monitoring market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on network monitoring market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global network monitoring market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global network monitoring market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rapid industrialization and growing adoption of IoT based technology and BYOD devices by organizations

• Rise in complex networking, security concerns and increasing demand for continuous monitoring

2) Restraints

• High cost involve in installation

3) Opportunities

• Increasing demand of network monitoring from small and medium scale industries



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources.Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global network monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprize size, network speed, and application.



Global Network Monitoring Market by Component

• Monitoring Equipment

o Network Monitoring Switch

o Network Terminal Access Point

• Software Platform

• Services

o Professional Service

o Managed Services



Global Network Monitoring Market by Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs



Global Network Monitoring Market by Network Speed

• 1 & 10 Gbps

• 40 Gbps

• 100 Gbps

• 400 Gbps



The Global Network Monitoring Market by Application

• IT and Telecom

• Energy and Utility

• Government

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Industrial



Company Profiles

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Garland Technology, LLC

• Apcon, Inc.

• Big Switch Networks, Inc.

• Colasoft

• IBM Corporation

• Accedian Networks, Inc.

• AppNeta, Inc.

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.



What Does This Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the network monitoring market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the network monitoring market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global network monitoring market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

