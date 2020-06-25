EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna" or the "Company") held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 25, 2020 (the "Meeting").
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company was elected as a Director of the Company.
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|John Barnett
|20,058,049
|98.98%
|207,668
|1.02%
|James F.C. Burns
|20,045,981
|98.92%
|219,736
|1.08%
|Darren Karasiuk
|20,026,447
|98.82%
|239,270
|1.18%
|Peter Lynch
|20,047,718
|98.92%
|217,999
|1.08%
|Karen Prentice
|20,056,006
|98.97%
|209,711
|1.03%
|Denis Ryan
|20,033,833
|98.86%
|231,884
|1.14%
2. Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|21,055,255
|99.79%
|45,182
|0.21%
3. Approval of all Unallocated Awards Issuable Pursuant to the Company’s Incentive Award Plan
The ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated awards issuable pursuant to the Company’s incentive award plan, until June 24, 2023, was passed by the shareholders.
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|19,588,963
|96.66%
|676,754
|3.34%
Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Alcanna Inc.
Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 231 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company also operates 31 cannabis retail stores under the "Nova Cannabis" brand, with 30 locations in the Province of Alberta and one in the Province of Ontario. Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively. Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.
For further information
David Gordey
Executive Vice President, Corporate Services & Chief Financial Officer
Alcanna Inc.
(780) 497-3262
Alcanna Inc.
Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA
ALCANNAinc_Logo_FC_Gradient_CMYK-Final.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: