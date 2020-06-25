EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna" or the "Company") held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 25, 2020 (the "Meeting").



The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company was elected as a Director of the Company.

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % John Barnett 20,058,049 98.98% 207,668 1.02% James F.C. Burns 20,045,981 98.92% 219,736 1.08% Darren Karasiuk 20,026,447 98.82% 239,270 1.18% Peter Lynch 20,047,718 98.92% 217,999 1.08% Karen Prentice 20,056,006 98.97% 209,711 1.03% Denis Ryan 20,033,833 98.86% 231,884 1.14%

2. Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 21,055,255 99.79% 45,182 0.21%

3. Approval of all Unallocated Awards Issuable Pursuant to the Company’s Incentive Award Plan

The ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated awards issuable pursuant to the Company’s incentive award plan, until June 24, 2023, was passed by the shareholders.

Votes For % Votes Against % 19,588,963 96.66% 676,754 3.34%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Alcanna Inc.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 231 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company also operates 31 cannabis retail stores under the "Nova Cannabis" brand, with 30 locations in the Province of Alberta and one in the Province of Ontario. Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively. Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com .

