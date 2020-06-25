SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- frog , one of the world’s premier design consultancies, part of the Capgemini Group, has been named a leader in Forrester’s latest report on digital product development services, released today. Of the “12 providers that matter most,” frog was one of only two to receive the “Leaders” designation, earning the highest possible marks in four high-level criteria: market approach, innovation roadmap, sector performance and thought leadership.



“frog [design’s] leading design capabilities help the firm stand out from the field,” states the report, “ The Forrester Wave™: Digital Product Development Services, Q2 2020 .” “Known for designing market-leading experiences, frog design brings its strong design capabilities to play in developing new digital products…. The company excels at executing human-centered design fueled by deep market research into prospective buyer behaviors and needs.”

“Overall,” it concludes, “frog [design] is a good choice for complex digital products depending on strong design to deliver high utility value to customers.”

Looking ahead, the report notes that frog stands to benefit from the acquisition of its parent company Altran by Capgemini. Altran acquired frog in 2017 to pursue its leadership strategy in ER&D services and now, according to the Forrester report, “the acquisition [by Capgemini] is expected to boost frog design’s access to broader digital engineering and consulting capabilities.”

“We believe our ranking as a leader in the Forrester Wave report reflects our commitment to human-centered design, which informs our ability to build world-class digital products,” said Andy Zimmerman, president of frog. “We are proud of our decades of experience with leading software companies and our work on market-leading applications like Sirius XM and ALTO. We continue to work with bold entrepreneurs in starting up digital businesses, creating the next generation of disruptors.”

