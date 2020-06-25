LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced the addition of its newest premium ingredient, Fresh Guacamole, crafted in each restaurant daily with just four simple ingredients:



Haas avocados

Handmade pico de gallo

Fresh-squeezed lime juice

Special seasoning blend

“While the majority of our fast food competitors continue to use frozen guacamole, we are excited to now serve fresh guacamole that we make daily in our restaurants. Fresh guacamole builds on our strategy of delivering fast casual, fresh quality ingredients with fast food speed, convenience, and price,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether topping our Epic Burritos, many of which include our Fresh Guacamole at no additional cost, or enjoying our guac a la carte, you can now get fresh made guacamole on or in anything at Del Taco.”

Fresh Guacamole continues Del Taco’s brand promise to deliver fresh ingredients at a great value. In fact, adding it to any item can cost as little as 75 cents. A snack-sized order of chips and guacamole starts at only $1.99.

The launch of Fresh Guacamole builds on Del Taco’s unique value oriented QSR+ position that builds on the foundation of fresh-grilled chicken, carne asada steak, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and its signature slow-cooked beans made from scratch. It is the brand’s next step in freshness that naturally follows the introduction of fresh avocado slices a few years ago and their more recent move to dump its Nacho Cheese pump and elevate guests to creamy Queso Blanco, crafted with real cheese, real milk, jalapeños and heavy cream.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .

