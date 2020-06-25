CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in its Information Circular - Proxy Statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today are set out below.



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Withheld Percent (%) M. Scott Ratushny 30,238,854 96.81 996,448 3.19 John A. Brussa 24,311,071 77.83 6,924,231 22.17 David D. Johnson 30,194,501 96.67 1,040,801 3.33 Stephanie Sterling 30,167,754 96.58 1,067,548 3.42 Gregory T. Tisdale 21,134,707 67.66 10,100,595 32.34

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available tomorrow through SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

One of Cardinal's goals is to continually improve our Environmental, Safety and Governance mandate and operate our assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil focused company with operations focused on low decline light, medium and heavy quality oil in Western Canada.

