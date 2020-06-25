TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Ptolemy has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company and Ms. Wen Ye has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, each appointment to be effective immediately.



Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a Bachelor of Arts from Western University. Mr. Ptolemy serves as chief financial officer to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as chief financial officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and the company’s internal controls.

Ms. Ye is a CPA, CGA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Laurentian University. Ms. Ye brings over 17 years of corporate and finance management experience in the public mining, securities and logistics sectors.

The appointments of Mr. Ptolemy and Ms. Ye follow Ms. Deborah Battiston’s resignation as a director and the chief financial officer of the Company, also effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Ms. Battiston for her efforts and extensive contributions and wish her well in her future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the resignation and appointment of directors and officers of the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.sulliden.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.