CORONA, Calif. , June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB: ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, today released the following statement to its stakeholders:



As a business built on promoting cleaner and healthier air for all, ADOMANI wants to express our sincerest concerns about you and your family's health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that these are unprecedented and challenging times. We are confident that healthier and prosperous days are just ahead of us.



As ADOMANI navigates the current uncharted business climate, we want to assure you that we remain committed to opportunities that improve healthy air quality for all, especially children. We do so by providing zero-emission electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions across many industry sectors. We also reinforce our support for diversity within our operations, from board members to staff, and throughout our communities. We are committed to doing our part to make a better world for future generations.



Finally, we want to thank our shareholders, customers, and partners for their support and patience as we continue to build a reliable company and focus on reaching current goals and establishing new ones. We appreciate your investment and dollar-cost averaging during the recent ebbs and flows of our stock price. The ADOMANI leadership team remains vigilant about their obligations toward our valued shareholders.

ADOMANI's Zero-Emission Solutions