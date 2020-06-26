New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Headphones Market By Type, By Connectivity, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917031/?utm_source=GNW



The global wireless headphones market is poised to undergo significant rate of growth during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and advent of new technologies.The increasing sophistication of headphones & earphones is likely to continue propelling demand for wireless headphones in the coming years.



Moreover, increasing penetration of mobile devices and introduction of bone conduction technology for headphones are expected to propel the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, the rising trend of investing in music and fitness subscription is also supporting the demand for wireless headphones. The popularity of portable devices and increased usage of smart technology is also aiding to the market growth.



The global wireless headphones market is segmented based on type, connectivity, application, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into on-ear headphones and earbuds.



The on-ear headphones segment is anticipated to undergo high growth during the forecast period owing to the features it offers like reduction in outside noise and hi-fidelity sound.



Based on application, the global wireless headphones market is segmented into music and entertainment, sports and fitness, gaming and virtual reality.The music and entertainment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue dominance through 2025 owing to rising number of online music sites and consumers’ interest in music and entertainment.



Also, the growing need for portable devices with smart and comfort features is fuelling the growth of wireless headphones market.



Some of the major players operating in the global wireless headphones market include Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Inc., Logitech International S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Skullcandy, Inc., Sony Corporation and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the global wireless headphones market

• To define, classify and forecast the global wireless headphones market on the basis of type, connectivity, application, distribution channel and region.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting global wireless headphones market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the global wireless headphones market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of wireless headphones globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of wireless headphones manufacturers.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufactures and suppliers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined type, connectivity, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all major wireless headphone manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the global wireless headphones market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value data for different type of wireless headphones was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective supplier or manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Global wireless headset manufacturers and suppliers

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to wireless headphones

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as wireless headphones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, dealers and policy makers. The report would allow the stakeholders to identify which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global wireless headphones market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Type:

o On-Ear Headphones

o Earbuds

• Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Connectivity:

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

• Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Application:

o Music and Entertainment

o Sports and Fitness

o Gaming and Virtual Reality

• Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

- Hypermarket/Supermarket

- Multi Branded Stores

- Exclusive Stores

o Online

• Global Wireless Headphones Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o MEA

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global wireless headphones market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

