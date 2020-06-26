New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Paper Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917030/?utm_source=GNW



Global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to the flourishing tourism and hospitality industry where paper towels and napkins are widely used.Moreover, growing awareness among consumers towards health & hygiene is contributing to the demand for tissue papers.



The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also led to increasing demand for tissue papers around the world. The development of organic tissue papers and rising per capita disposable income is anticipated to drive the growth of global tissue paper market by 2025.



Tissue papers are mainly used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. They are convenient to use and being increasingly used in both commercial and residential sector.



The global tissue paper market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel and region.Based on product, the market is segmented into toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towel and others.



The toilet paper segment held the largest market share and is anticipated to dominate the global market by 2025 owing to the increasing western style toilet culture and growing sense of toilet hygiene among consumers. However, facial tissue is gaining preference, especially in urban setup with growing awareness towards skin care and hygiene.



Based on application, the global tissue paper market is segmented into residential and commercial sector.The commercial sector dominated the global market in 2019 with growth in hospitality industry.



Tissue papers find wide application in commercial setups like offices, hospitals and other institutions. However, the tissue paper market is also witnessing increasing demand from residential sector, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus.



The major players operating in the global tissue paper market are Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly Clark SCA, Sofidel Group, Clearwater paper Corp, Hengan, Unicharm, Kruger Products, MPI Papermills, among others.Key market players are focusing on bring more environment-friendly tissue papers.



They are also investing on strong distribution network as they face tough competition from local manufacturers.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global tissue paper market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global tissue paper market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global tissue paper market based on product, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global tissue paper market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global tissue paper market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tissue paper market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global tissue paper market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tissue paper market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global tissue paper market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of tissue paper manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the tissue paper manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the materials used in manufacturing tissue paper, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global tissue paper market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Tissue paper manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to tissue paper

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as tissue paper manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global tissue paper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product:

o Toilet Paper

o Facial Tissue

o Paper Towel

o Others

• Global Tissue Paper Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Global Tissue Paper Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store Based Retail

o Non-Store Retail

• Global Tissue Paper Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global tissue paper market.



