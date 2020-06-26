New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Speaker Market By Intelligent Virtual Assistant, By Component, By Connectivity, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917029/?utm_source=GNW



The global smart speaker market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to growing demand for luxury entertainment systems.Growing number of smart homes and rising internet penetration is aiding to the growing demand for smart speaker, globally.



Further, increasing technological advancement has led to variety of smart speakers available in the market. This has also led to increase in demand for multifunctional devices and hence smart speakers are getting increasingly popular around the world.

Smart speakers are voice command devices with an integrated virtual assistant that offers interactive actions and hands-free activation with the help of one "hot word".The growing number of tech savvy consumers is leading to increasing demand for smart technology equipped devices like smart speakers.



Consumers’ readiness to spend on trending technologies and rise in usage of smart devices, especially among youngsters is anticipated to fuel the demand for smart speakers in the coming years. The establishment of 5G network and advancement in Natural Language Processing (NLP) are further supporting the demand for smart speakers.

Global smart speaker market can be segmented based on intelligent virtual assistant, component, connectivity, application, distribution channel and region.Based on intelligent virtual assistant, the market is segmented into Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, Microsoft Cortana, Clova and others.



Alexa, which was first launched by Amazon in 2014, captured the largest market share in 2019. Growing consumer preference for Alexa due to its lesser cost and more application than other assistants fuels the demand for Alexa smart speakers across the globe.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share in smart speaker market due to high technological advancements in the region and increasing per capita disposable income. Leading smart speaker companies are American and hence the North American region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the next five years as well.

Major companies operating in the global smart speaker market include Apple, Inc., Amazon, Harman International, Sonos, Alphabet, Bose, Sony, Onkyo, Panasonic, Alibaba, Xiaomi and Lenovo, among others. Leading companies are working on localization of smart speaker to expand their market and increase their revenue share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global smart speaker market.

• To forecast global smart speaker market based on intelligent virtual assistant, component, connectivity, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart speaker market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global smart speaker market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the global smart speaker market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of smart speaker companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the vendors which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global smart speaker market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart speaker manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to smart speaker market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as smart speaker manufacturing companies and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Smart Speaker market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Smart Speaker Market, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant:

o Google Assistant

o Alexa

o Siri

o Microsoft Cortana

o Clova

o Others

• Global Smart Speaker Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

• Global Smart Speaker Market, By Connectivity:

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Others

• Global Smart Speaker Market, By Application:

o Commercial

o Residential

• Global Smart Speaker Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Global Smart Speaker Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart speaker market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001