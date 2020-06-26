New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silk Market By Type, By Production Process, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917028/?utm_source=GNW



Global silk market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global silk market is driven by the increasing demand for silk from the flourishing textile industry.



Additionally, extensive use of silk for manufacturing wedding dresses, shawls, sarees, suits, scarfs, ties, pillow, wall-hangings, draperies, among others is further expected to propel the market growth.Furthermore, technological advancements in sericulture and emerging spider silk is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



However, high cost of raw silk can hamper the market growth over the next few years.Also, silk industry is a highly labor intensive.



This can slow down the market growth during the forecast period.



With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised.China is the world’s largest producer and supplier of silk.



With China being the epicenter of COVID-19, the silk industry is massively hit by the pandemic.Due to lockdown across major countries in the world, the import and export of silk is highly affected.



For instance, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of India reached out to commerce ministry seeking a ban on import of silk and silk products from China.



The global silk market is segmented based on type, production process, application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into mulberry silk, tussar silk and eri silk.



The mulberry silk segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for mulberry silk from textile industry for making dresses, shawls, scarfs, among others. While, the eri silk segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to its widespread use for manufacturing shawls and woolen stoles.



Regionally, the silk market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the overall silk market owing to the large scale production of silk in the region.



According to the International Sericulture Commission, China is the largest producer and supplier of silk in the world. While, India is the second largest producer of silk and silk products.



The major players operating in the silk market are Anhui silk Co. Ltd., Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., Wujiang First Textile Co., Ltd., Wujiang Wanshiyi silk Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jiaxin silk Corp., Ltd., EntoGenetics, Inc., Bolt Threads Inc, Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Co., Ltd, AMSilk GmbH, China Zhongsi Group Co., Ltd and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



