Global scotch whisky market is poised to undergo significant growth rate by 2025 owing to increasing demand of liquor among male population and increasing preference for more premium and super premium products.The availability of a wide variety of options and high adoption rate of western culture & lifestyle is also aiding to the growth of global scotch whisky market.



Growing population and rising disposable income are also expected to propel demand for scotch whisky market over the next five years.

Additionally, rising demand for organic whisky is adding to the growth of scotch whisky market, globally. With more manufacturers entering the market, the affordability of whisky also risen.

Emergence of new manufacturers coupled with rising demand for organic whisky, are contributing to the increasing share of scotch whisky, globally.Whisky is produced after fermentation of grains such as barley, rye, wheat, malted barley, malted rye, and corn.



The intake of whiskey at a modest rate claims to reduce the risk of heart and blood pressure-related problems.

The global scotch whiskey market is categorized based on product type, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into bottle blended, bulk blended, single malt bottle, bottle single/blended grain and others.



The blended whisky segment accounted for largest market share in 2019 and the segment is expected to dominate the market by 2025 as it contains mixture of different whiskies including malt or grain.

Regionally, Europe dominated the global scotch whisky market in 2019 and is further expected to register highest share during the forecast period.European countries like Spain, France and Germany are the leading countries in terms of whiskey production and consumption.



Asia Pacific is also emerging as a growing market with rising per capita income and changing lifestyle pattern of the people in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global scotch whisky market are Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant and Sons, Aceo, Ben Nevis Distillery, Brown-Forman, Edrington and Glenmorangie, among others.Leading manufacturers are undertaking growth strategies like portfolio expansion, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions.



They are focusing on expanding their product portfolio in order to improve their customer base.



• To analyze and forecast market size of the global scotch whisky market, in terms of value & volume.

• To define, classify and forecast the global scotch whisky market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting global scotch whisky market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the global scotch whisky market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the global scotch whisky market.

• To evaluate competitor and trends in the global scotch whisky market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of scotch whisky globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of scotch whisky manufacturers and suppliers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channel and regional presence of all major scotch whisky suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the global scotch whisky market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value data for different product types of scotch whisky was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the scotch whisky coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



