Global indoor air quality monitor market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 15% during the forecast period.The global indoor air quality monitor market is driven by the growing awareness among the population pertaining to different environmental issues and associated health hazards.



Additionally, growing popularity of green buildings and increasing need to attain sustainability is expected to increase the demand for air quality monitors thereby driving the market growth through 2025.Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes and grants for adhering to air quality standards are further expected to fuel the market growth.



Moreover, increasing demand for air quality monitors by different enterprises, corporates, academic institutions, malls & shopping centers, among others further bolsters the market growth over the next few years.However, high costs associated with the installation and purchase of air quality monitors can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Also, associated technical limitation can further restrict the market growth. Besides, lack of awareness especially in the emerging countries pertaining to air quality monitors is further expected to restrict the market growth over the next few years.



The global indoor air quality monitor market is segmented based on product, pollutant type, application, company and region.Based on product, the market can be split into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors.



The fixed indoor monitors segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as real time monitoring options, requirement of small amount of sample for monitoring the air quality, availability of analog and digital output options, among others.While, the portable indoor monitors segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the growing focus on maintaining healthy indoor air quality and increasing adoption of smart homes & green buildings.



Based on pollutant type, the market can be categorized into chemical, physical and biological. The chemical pollutant type is expected to dominate the market attributable to stringent government regulations set by different governments and pollution control boards for controlling industrial pollutant emissions and adhering to the air quality standards.



Regionally, the indoor air quality monitor market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption and use of indoor air quality monitors to maintain the air quality standards.



Additionally, rapid adoption of gas analyzers and ongoing technological advancements are further expected to propel the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall indoor air quality monitor market owing to the increasing problem of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the region especially in the countries like China and India.



The major players operating in the indoor air quality monitor market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Company, TSI Inc, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Horiba Ltd, Testo AG, Aeroqual Ltd, Nest Labs Inc and others.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



