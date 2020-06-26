New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market By Type, By Service Type, By End Use, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917023/?utm_source=GNW



Global electronic equipment repair service market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period.The global electronic equipment repair service market is driven by the growing need of regular maintenance and servicing of electronic goods & equipment to increase their shelf life.



Additionally, supportive government policies and schemes for managing e-waste management is expected to propel the market growth through 2025.Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and increasing expenditure by major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.



However, changing consumer behavior towards the purchase of new electronic equipment rather than getting them repaired is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, dearth of skilled professionals to bring about the repair of electronic equipment can hamper the market growth over the next few years.



With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised.The global electronic equipment repair services market is expected to get highly impacted by the disease spread on account of the ongoing lockdown across various countries in the world.



In this time of lockdown the countries have shut all the non-essential services thereby significantly impacting the market growth.



The global electronic equipment repair service market is segmented based on type, service type, end use, company and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into consumer electronics, home appliances, industrial equipment and medical equipment.



The consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in equipment failure rates and cost benefits of repairing old equipment rather than disposing them.Based on service type, the market can be bifurcated into in warranty and out of warranty.



The out of warranty segment is expected to dominate the market since various companies are offering extended repairing and maintenance services even if the device is out of warranty.



Regionally, the electronic equipment repair service market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall electronic equipment repair service market owing to the presence of well established healthcare industry in the region.



Additionally, growing demand for enhanced electronic devices further drives the market growth in the region. While, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth in the market on account of the presence of major players in the region especially in countries like India and China.



The major players operating in the electronic equipment repair service market are Mendtronix Inc., The Cableshoppe Inc., Redington Services, Electronix Services, B2X Care Solutions GmbH, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., uBreakiFix, iCracked, Inc., Moduslink Global Solutions, Quest International, Inc and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global electronic equipment repair service market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global electronic equipment repair service market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global electronic equipment repair service market based on type, service type, end use, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global electronic equipment repair service market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global electronic equipment repair service market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electronic equipment repair service market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electronic equipment repair service market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electronic equipment repair service market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of electronic equipment repair service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the electronic equipment repair service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global electronic equipment repair service market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electronic equipment repair service providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electronic equipment repair service

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electronic equipment repair service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, By Type:

o Consumer Electronics

o Home Appliances

o Industrial Equipment

o Medical Equipment

• Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, By Service Type:

o In Warranty

o Out of Warranty

• Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, By Application:

o Commercial

o Residential

• Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electronic equipment repair service market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917023/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001