New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Treatment Market By Chemical Type, By Base Material, By End-use Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917015/?utm_source=GNW



Global surface treatment market is expected to undergo substantial rate of growth during the forecast period owing to growing demand for eco-friendly chemicals and increasing investment in the chemical industry.The increasing demand for durable and wear-resistant products is leading to high demand for surface treatment around the world.



Further, increasing infrastructural and industrial activity is expected to propel the growth of surface treatment market by 2025.

Surface treatment is a process applied to the surface of a material to make it better in some way, such as by making it more resistant to corrosion or wear.It is majorly utilized for treatment of metals and alloys as well as treatment of printed circuit boards, which are made up of plastic and metal.



It finds wide application in coatings industry for all types of material.

Global surface treatment market can be segmented based on chemical type, base material, end-use industry and region.Based on chemical type, the market is segmented into cleaners, plating chemicals and conversion coatings.



The plating chemicals segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large use of plating chemicals in end-use industries like transportation, construction and industrial machinery.

Based on base material, the global surface treatment market is categorized into metals, plastic and others.Among them, the plastic segment is anticipated to undergo high growth in the next five years as it provides better chemical resistance over metals.



The lightweight property of plastics is making them find increased use in automotive as well as general industry.

Major companies operating in global surface treatment market include Platform Specialty Products Corporation , NOF Corporation , Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Chemetall, Inc. , Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. , DOW Chemcials, Elementis, Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Raschig GmbH, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd and Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global surface treatment market.

• To forecast global surface treatment market based on chemical type, base material, end-use industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global surface treatment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global surface treatment market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the global surface treatment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of surface treatment companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global surface treatment market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Surface treatment manufacturers/companies/partners

• Surface treatment suppliers/distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to surface treatment market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as surface treatment companies and end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global surface treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Surface Treatment Market, By Chemical Type:

o Cleaners

o Plating Chemicals

o Conversion Coatings

• Global Surface Treatment Market, By Base Material:

o Metals

o Plastic

o Others

• Global Surface Treatment Market, By End-use Industry:

o Transportation

o Construction

o Oil & Gas Pipeline

o Industrial Machinery

o Others

• Global Surface Treatment Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Ukraine

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global surface treatment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001