Global biofilter market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global biofilter market is driven by the growing water pollution and spread of water borne diseases.



This has drastically increased the need to treat the wastewater so that it can be used for various purposes decreasing thereby decreasing the stress on clean water resources.This is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, associated benefits such as affordability, environmental sustainability, easy availability in different styles and sizes, among others associated with biofilters are further expected to propel the market growth over the next few years.Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.



However, lack of knowledge and awareness pertaining to biofilters especially in the emerging world can hamper the market growth through 2025.



The global biofilter market is segmented based on type, column, application, end user industry, company and region.Based on application, the market can be categorized into VOC treatment, nitrification, denitrification and odour abatement.



The odour abatement segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing need of treating rigorous air from wastewater.



Regionally, the biofilter market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market share in the overall biofilter market owing to the early adoption and use of biofilters in the region.



Additionally, the presence of major players operating in the market in the region further drives the market growth.



The major players operating in the biofilter market are Veolia Water Technologies, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (Degremont), Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., CMI Europe Environment, OdaTech, Bohn Biofilter Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies Solution, Anua International, Pure Air Solutions, Waterloo Biofilter, PPC Air, Velda B.V., Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc, AMBIO Biofiltration Limited, AZU Water GmbH and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



