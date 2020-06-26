New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global V2X Market for Automotive Market By Communication Type, By Connectivity Type, By Offering Type, By Technology Type, By Propulsion Type, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916992/?utm_source=GNW



Global V2X Market for Automotive Market is projected to reach USD 99.48 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 15%, during 2021-2025 due to growing technological advancements, increasing demand for safety features in vehicle, government stringent rules for better traffic management and growing trend for connected vehicles. However, V2X market is projected to witness sluggish in 2020 due to low vehicles sales amidst COVID-19.



Based on offering type, the market has been segmented into software and hardware. In 2019, the software market dominated the market due to increasing demand for access & control over V2X system.



In terms of propulsion type, the market has been categorised as ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles and Electric vehicles. The Electric vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to growing demand for electric vehicle, government stringent rules for emission norms and growing demand for vehicle electrification.



Some of the major players operating in Global V2X Market for Automotive Market are Denso Corporation, Harman International, Autotalk Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductor, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Cohda Wireless, ST microelectronics.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of V2X Market for Automotive Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global V2X Market for Automotive Market based on communication type, connectivity type, offering type, technology type, propulsion type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for V2X Market for Automotive Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global V2X Market for Automotive Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of technology suppliers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration technology suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global V2X Market for Automotive Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• V2X technology suppliers

• Automobile OEM’s

• Hardware modules suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global V2X Market for Automotive Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Communication Type:

o V2C, Vehicle-to-Cloud

o V2G, Vehicle-to-Grid

o V2P, Vehicle-to-Pedestrian

o V2I, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

o V2V, Vehicle-to-Vehicle

o V2D, Vehicle-to-Device

• Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Connectivity Type:

o DSRC Connectivity

o Cellular Connectivity

• Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Offering Type:

o Hardware

o Software

• Global V2X Market For Automotive Market, By Technology Type:

o Emergency Vehicle Notification

o Automated Driver Assistance

o Passenger Information System

o Line of Sight

o Intelligent Traffic Systems

o Fleet & Asset Management

o Parking Management System

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in V2X Market for Automotive Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

