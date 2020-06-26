Dallas, Texas, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Molded Pulp Packaging Market By Source Type (Wood & Non-wood), By Molded Type (Thick Wall, Transfer, Thermoformed, Processed), Product (Trays, Bowls, Cups, Plates, Clamshells), By End-use, By Region, and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global molded pulp packaging market gives an detailed analysis of market from 2015 to 2025.The report includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges etc. The market is studied for the historical years that is from 2015 to 2017, with the base year for estimation that is 2018 and a forecasted period is from 2019 to 2025. The report gives the overall study with respect to Porter’s review for five forces and also the key player strategies in the market.

The global molded pulp packaging market value was 3.46 USD billion in 2019. Owing to the factors such as rise in middle-class population, growth in demand from the food packaging sector, electronics industry, healthcare sector, along with increasing preference for lightweight and sustainable packaging. Further is the growth of the molded pulp packaging may hamper due to the growing demand for safe and convenient packaging in the electronics sector.

The growing bans on single-use plastic and other plastic packaging items across the globe, combined with increasing customer preference for sustainable solutions, are expected to be the main drivers of demand for molded pulp packaging. The drug is commonly used for fresh fruit packaging as it is odorless and water and oil resistant. Efficient packaging is important for the secure transport and handling of electronic goods, taking into account their fragility. Molded pulp provides excellent resistance to compression and shock absorption, along with sufficient thermal resistance. This offers a range of defensive functions including blocking, bracing, and cushions. Many of these properties, electronics manufacturers use vast quantities of molded pulp for their products. Also, the rising electronics industry worldwide is expected to improve the packaging demand for molded fiber pulp in the coming years.

Molded pulp packaging market covers segments such as molded type, product source, and end-user. Based on the product segments, the sub-markets include bowls, plates, cups, trays, and clamshells. On the basis of source type, the sub-markets include wood and non-wood. Based on molded type, the sub-markets include thermoformed, thick wall, thermoformed, transfer, and processed. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include food and beverages, personal care, automotive, electronic, and other end-user.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global demand for molded pulp packaging. Countries such as China, India, and Japan contribute over the forecast period to the growth of the demand for molded pulp packaging in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the factor such as growth in food packaging, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income increases business growth. Over the forecast period, North America is projected to hold a large share in this market. The US is the largest competitor to the demand for molded pulp packaging. In addition to this, the increase in demand for sustainable packaging fuels the growth of the European region's molded pulp packaging industry. Owing to countries like Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey, the Middle East & Africa are expected to experience significant growth rates in this sector.

The key players of the market include Henry Molded Products, Inc., Sabert Corporation, Fabri-Kal Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Genpak LLC, UFP Technologies, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Brødrene Hartmann A / S, EnviroPAK Corporation.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Molded Pulp Packaging Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chapter 6 Molded Pulp Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chapter 7 Molded Pulp Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chapter 8 Molded Pulp Packaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chapter 9 Molded Pulp Packaging Market by Region

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

