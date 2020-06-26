New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Casting Market By Vehicle Type, By Electric Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916989/?utm_source=GNW



Global Metal Casting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025.The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are growing vehicle production, increasing trend for light weight vehicles and growing stringency in emission & fuel efficiency regulations.



However, low vehicle sales due to COVID-19 can hamper the growth of the metal casting market in 2020.



Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. In 2019, the passenger cars segment dominated the metal casting market due to increasing sales & production of passenger cars and growing average content in passenger cars.



In terms of regional analysis, APAC region dominated the metal casting market in 2019 due to increasing vehicle sales, growing presence of OEMs’, domestic as well as international, in the region.



Some of the major players operating in metal casting Market are Mino Industrial, Aisin Automotive Casting, Dynacast, Gibbs Die Casting, Endurance, GF Automotive, Ryobi Limited, Ahresty Corporation, Nemak and Rheinmetall Automotive.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Metal Casting, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global Metal Casting based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, material type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Metal Casting.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Metal Casting.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Metal Casting.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Metal Casting.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Metal Casting using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Automotive casting components manufacturers

• Automotive casting materials manufacturers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Metal Casting market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Metal Casting Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Global Metal Casting Market, By Electric Vehicle Type:

o Hybrid Vehicles (HEV)

o Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Global Metal Casting Market, By Material Type:

o Aluminium Casting

o Cast Iron

o Magnesium Casting

o Zinc Casting

o Others

• Global Metal Casting Market, By Application:

o Body Assemblies

o Transmission Parts

o Engine Parts

• Global Metal Casting Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Metal Casting.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

