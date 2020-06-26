Launch calendar for the Atari VCS

Arrival in the United States of the first units for professional use

Delivery in the fall for the retail units, with a priority for the Indiegogo campaign

Start of sales campaigns in the summer for delivery at the end of the year

Paris, June 26, 2020 – The Atari Group, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces that it has received delivery in the United States of the first VCS units from the initial production batch of 500 units.

These first 96 units will be allocated in priority to professional partners, mainly developers, testers, media, influencers, and retailers, to develop and support the Atari VCS ecosystem as well as the launch of the upcoming sales campaigns. These units are not intended for private use.

The first units for the general public will be delivered this fall, together with the remaining units from the initial production batch. They will be allocated in priority to the 10,000 pre-orders from the Indiegogo campaign.

During the summer, Atari will launch various public sale campaigns, mainly in the United States, for delivery at the end of 2020.

The pursuit of production and deliveries remains dependent on the continuity of production activities and international transport flows. Atari will continue to keep its clients and shareholders informed of the evolution of the situation.

Disclaimer / Risk factors:

The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

With regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), this virus is creating important disruptions in China and by repercussion in the whole world. The Group is exposed to the same risks as all the other actors and remains extremely vigilant to these external events, which can have a temporary impact on the profitability of the current financial year. These disruptions may in fact have an impact, notably with regards to the timetable, on the sourcing, production and shipment of the Atari VCS and of other Atari licensed products commercialized by our partners, as well as on the renewals of these licensing agreements, generators of profits and royalties for the Group. The Group continues to work on the renewal of licensing agreements.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on June 26, 2020 at 08:00am CET.

Attachment