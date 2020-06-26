The Group Revenue stood at 50 979 thousand EUR during September of 2019 – May of 2020, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 57 127 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2019 – May of 2020 was 1 719 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 3 797 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2018– May of 2019 was 1 146 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 2 727 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 10 566 thousand EUR during III quarter March-May of 2020, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 19 792 thousand EUR.

Net loss of the Group during March – May of 2020 was 619 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 136 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during March – May of 2019 was 579 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 143 thousand EUR.





Additional information:

Head of Finance

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

Attachment