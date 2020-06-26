Regulatory Release 31/2020





On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.



The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from June 22, 2020 to June 25, 2020:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 600,608 82.0688 49,291,185.84 22/06/2020 4,000 122.6028 490,411.20 23/06/2020 3,254 134.6168 438,043.07 24/06/2020 3,479 131.3432 456,942.99 25/06/2020 4,000 125.7040 502,816.00 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 615,341 83.1724 51,179,399.10

Better Collective A/S holds 498,114 treasury shares corresponding to 1.07 % of the outstanding share capital of the company.

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 311,567 (SEK 3,401,101) remain to be executed under the program.

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

