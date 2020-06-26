New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Transmission Type, By Motor Output, By Architecture, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916988/?utm_source=GNW



Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 63.12 Billion by 2025 in value terms, growing at a CAGR of over 16%. Stringent emission regulations set by the governments are force OEM’s to adopt the hybrid and electric vehicle technology which is positively impacting the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for better fuel efficiency and increasing sales of electric & hybrid vehicles are expected to push the driveline market for electric & hybrid vehicle in the coming years. However, novel COVID-19 disease is resulting in low vehicle sales which might hamper the growth of the market in 2020.



In terms of regional analysis, APAC is expected to be the largest market of driveline market for electric & hybrid vehicle market during the forecast period due to heavy production and sales of hybrid and electric vehicles and the rising per capita income.

Some of the major players operating in Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market are GKN PLC, Valeo, Hitachi Ltd, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Borg Warner, Inc, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler AG.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle based on vehicle type, transmission type, motor output, architecture and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Electric driveline Manufacturers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Hybrid Vehicles (HEV)

o Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Transmission Type:

o Automatic Transmission (AT)

o Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

o Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT)

• Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Motor Type:

o 45–100 kW

o 101–250 kW

o >250 kW

• Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Architecture:

o Series

o Parallel

o Power Split

o EV driveline

• Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

