Global cleaner & degreaser aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2021-2025 due to increasing automobiles demand globally, increasing vehicle sales, stringent government rules for better fuel efficiency and increasing average vehicle miles travelled every year.



Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. In 2019, the passenger cars segment dominated the market due to increasing sales and demand for passenger cars globally and the segment is also expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.

Based on repair services, market is segregated into original equipment supplier (OES) and independent aftermarket (IAM).The OES repair services dominated the market in 2019 owing to reliability, quality and warranty of products used for cleaning and maintenance.



Based on regional analysis, North America region dominated the market in 2019 due to growing demand for commercial vehicles in the region and growing awareness among consumers about the cleaner & degreaser products.



Some of the major players operating in global cleaner degreaser aftermarket are 3M, ZEP, FUCHS, WURTH, BASF, WD-40, Abro, DOW, Penray, Rdiator Speciality Company.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Cleaner & Degreaser After market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global Cleaner & Degreaser After market based on vehicle type, repair services, supply mode, type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Cleaner & Degreaser After market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Cleaner & Degreaser After market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Cleaner & Degreaser After market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Cleaner & Degreaser After market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of suppliers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration service providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Cleaner & Degreaser After market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Engine degreaser and cleaner suppliers

• Vehicle repair and maintenance facilities

• Auto repair facilities

• End Users

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Cleaner & Degreaser After market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market, By Repair Services:

o Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

o Independent After market (IAM)

• Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market, By Supply Mode:

o Aerosol Can

o Drum

o Spray Bottle

o Jug

o Pail

• Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market, By Type:

o Water-Based

o Solvent-Based

• Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Cleaner & Degreaser After market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

