Bang & Olufsen today announces that all 81,848,058 new shares offered under the rights issue announced by the Company on 4 June 2020 have been subscribed for. 80,930,784 of the new shares (equivalent to 98.9%) have been subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights. As the demand for remaining shares exceeded the number of new shares not subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights the remaining shares have been allocated as further described in the prospectus. Investors who have been allocated remaining shares will be informed individually.

CEO, Kristian Teär says:

“We are pleased to announce a successful result of the offering. The proceeds from the rights issue will enable us to get Bang & Olufsen through the COVID-19 crisis, continue to unfold the recently launched strategy and bring the company safely into the future. I would like to thank our shareholders and investors for their support and continued trust in Bang & Olufsen.”

The company expects to complete the offering on 1 July 2020 after receipt of all subscription amounts and registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares will as soon as possible thereafter be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq

Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code for the Company's existing shares DK0010218429, expectedly no

later than 3 July 2020.

As stated in company announcement 20.05, the offering may be withdrawn at any time prior to the registration of the capital increase relating to the offering with the Danish Business Authority. Any such withdrawal will be notified via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Timetable

The timetable for the remaining main events relating to the rights issue is as follows:

Expected registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority: 1 July 2020 Expected date of completion of the offering: 1 July 2020 Expected date of admission of the new Shares to trading and official listing under the ISIN code of the existing shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: 3 July 2020

Joint global coordinators and legal advisors

Carnegie Investment Bank and Nordea are acting as joint global coordinators in connection with the offering.

Gorrissen Federspiel acts as legal advisor to the Company. Plesner acts as legal advisor to the joint global coordinators.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +45 5370 7439

Jens Gamborg

Head of Group Communications

Phone: +45 2496 9371

Forward-looking- statement disclaimer:

