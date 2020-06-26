New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology, By End User & By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916986/?utm_source=GNW

) & By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global autonomous underwater vehicle market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR, in value terms, to reach $ 550 Million by 2025, on the back of increasing defence spending, growing energy needs, growing need for scientific research applications, and emerging economies.



The market in the developing regions are expected to observe high progress in the automatic underwater vehicle (AUV) market especially in APAC and MEA regions while developed regions are matured and thereby witnesses constant growth.



Moreover, growing demand of AUV technology in automotive industry and increasing requirement from the research segment are the major opportunities for autonomous underwater vehicle market to grow during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in global autonomous underwater vehicle Market BAE Systems, Columbia Group, Festo, Liquid Robotics Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies., Subsea 7, ACSA – ALCEN, Atlas Elektronik, Stone Aerospace, OceanServer Technology, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of autonomous underwater vehicle, which covers production, import, export, demand, supply, and net inventory status of autonomous underwater vehicle market globally.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of autonomous underwater vehicle, in terms of value as well as volume.

• To classify and forecast global autonomous underwater vehicle market based on vehicle type, End Users and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global autonomous underwater vehicle market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global autonomous underwater vehicle market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for autonomous underwater vehicle market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global autonomous underwater vehicle market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturers and suppliers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major autonomous underwater vehicle supplier across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for global autonomous underwater vehicle market using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Application Center, Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Ministry of Earth Sciences, AUVSI foundation, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Technology investors

• Governments and financial institutions

• End users of Small Electric Vehicle Markets

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Small Electric Vehicle Market.

• Electric Vehicles manufacturing Companies

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as autonomous underwater vehicles manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global autonomous underwater vehicles market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Shallow AUVs

o Medium AUVs

o Large AUVs

• Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by End User:

o Commercial

o Military & Defence

o Scientific

• Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

- France

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East

- Iran

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o Africa

- South Africa

- Algeria

- Nigeria

- Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in autonomous underwater vehicle.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Raw Material Analysis

• Detailed list of different raw materials used in production of autonomous underwater vehicle, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

