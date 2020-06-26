New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Upholstery Market By Vehicle Type, By Fabric Type, By Integrated Technology, By Application, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916985/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive upholstery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The major factors contributing in the growth of the market are increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies, rising focus on lightweight vehicles, development of a varied non-fabric substitutes and growing demand for comfortable seats and seat covers.



Global automotive upholstery market can be segregated based on vehicle type, fabric type, integrated technology and application.Based on application, market can be segregated into carpets, dashboards, roof liners, sun visors & trunk liners and seat covers.



In 2019, the seat covers application segment occupied the lion’s share in the automotive upholstery market due to increasing production and sales of the vehicles.



Some of the major players operating in global automotive Upholstery market are Adient, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Lear Corporation, Haartz Corporation, Borgers Se & Co. Katzkin Leather, CMI enterprises, Seiren Co., Ltd, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Martur Automotive Seating Systems, Faurecia S.A. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Automotive Upholstery Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global Automotive Upholstery Market based on vehicle type, fabric type, integrated technology, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Automotive Upholstery Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Automotive Upholstery Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Automotive Upholstery Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Automotive Upholstery Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Automotive Upholstery Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive Upholstery manufacturers

• Automobile OEM’s

• Automotive upholstery raw material suppliers

• End Users

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Automotive Upholstery Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Upholstery Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Global Automotive Upholstery Market, By Fabric Type:

o Non-Woven Fabric

o Woven Fabric

• Global Automotive Upholstery Market, By Integrated Technology:

o Smart Seats

o Conventional Seats

o Ventilated Seats

• Global Automotive Upholstery Market, By Application:

o Carpets

o Dashboards

o Roof Liners

o Sun Visors & Trunk Liners

o Seat Covers

• Global Automotive Upholstery Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Automotive Upholstery Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

