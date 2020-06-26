New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market By Vehicle Type, By Services and Parts, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916984/?utm_source=GNW



Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.Factors such as increasing average age of vehicle owing to growing technological advancements and increase in the average miles driven per vehicle will drive the demand of automotive repair and maintenance services over the forecast period.



Moreover, growing road safety consciousness among people, the average repair & maintenance spending by an individual is expected to increase which will further boost to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing sales of used cars across many regions would further increase the demand of automotive repair and maintenance services during the next five years.



Based on region, in 2019, North America region dominated the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to increasing sales & production of the vehicles, growing used car market and government stringent regulations for the maintenance of the vehicle.



Some of the major players operating in Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services market are Sumitomo Corporation, Ashland Automotive Inc., Monro Muffler Brake Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Belron International Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Driven Brands Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Halfords Group plc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, in terms of value and volume

• To classify and forecast Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market based on vehicle type, Services & Parts and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturer across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Service Providers of Automotive Repair and Maintenance

• Automotive OEMs

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market, By Services and Parts Type:

o Oils

o Tires

o Batteries

o Oil Filter

o Wiper Blades

o Lights

o Air Filter

o Spark Plugs

o Others

• Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

