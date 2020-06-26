Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 26 June 2020 at 10.40 Finnish time

Savcor Technologies Oy informed Valoe on 1 June 2020 that the total proportion of voting rights of Savcor Technologies Oy and the persons acting in concert with it is 32.27 percent of all votes attaching to the shares of Valoe and thus had reached bid threshold.

On 24 June 2020 the Board of Directors of Valoe resolved on a share issue and approved subscription of a total of 11,111,109 new shares. The new shares have been registered with the Trade Register on 26 June 2020. The total number of the shares in the Company is 202,489,566 shares.

Due to the increase in the total number of the shares and voting righst in Valoe, the total proportion of voting rights of Savcor Technologies Oy and the persons acting in concert with it is 29.78 percent of all votes attaching to the shares of Valoe and thus has crossed bid threshold. The treasury shares hold by the Company have not been taken into account when calculating the above-mentioned voting rights proportion.



